Hary and Eric make music together

A casually recorded conversation between two world leaders has cast a renewed and uncomfortable spotlight on the complex intersection of global politics, powerful family businesses, and environmental controversies in Indonesia, centering on projects bearing the name of US President Donald J. Trump.

The business dealings between the Trump Organization and Indonesian tycoon Hary Tanoesoedibjo, long known for allegations of legal misconduct and questionable business tactics, are facing fresh scrutiny after a recording of a discussion between President Prabowo Subianto and Trump spread widely online. While some have dismissed it as a light exchange between leaders, others see the potential for greasing the path of two projects, given that both men now hold the presidency while maintaining close ties to their family’s corporate empires.

Beyond the diplomatic whispers, two Trump-MNC development sites outside Jakarta and on the island of Bali are at the heart of environmental allegations, with one now officially halted by Indonesia’s Ministry of Environment.

The “hot mic” moment occurred on Oct. 13 in Egypt, on the sidelines of a summit focused on achieving a lasting peace in Gaza. President Prabowo was caught on a live microphone asking Trump if he could meet with Trump’s son, Eric.

In the recording, Prabowo, seemingly unaware his words were being broadcast, could be heard mentioning an area he described as “not safe, security-wise,” before turning to Trump with the question, “Can I meet Eric?”

Trump responded warmly, saying, “I’ll have Eric call. Should I do that? He’s such a good boy.”

Prabowo replied that they would “look for a better place,” prompting Trump to repeat his offer: “I’ll have Eric call you.” Prabowo then clarified, “Eric or Don Jr.” He also mentioned he would inform someone named Hary.

Both Eric Trump and his brother, Donald Trump Jr., hold executive vice president roles at the Trump Organization. The company is involved in several major projects in Indonesia, including golf clubs outside Jakarta and in Bali.

In an interview with CNN on Thursday (Oct. 16, 2025), Eric Trump said the inadvertently recorded conversation in Egypt concerned his projects in Indonesia. He asserted that his property ventures in the country were established long before his father’s presidential candidacy and, therefore, have no connection to politics.

Contrasting with Eric Trump’s direct acknowledgment, Indonesia’s Foreign Minister, Sugiono, stated he was unaware of the content of the Prabowo-Trump discussion and that, even if it occurred, casual conversations between heads of state are normal.

However, critics highlighted the potential for a conflict of interest, noting that Trump has returned to the presidency while his sons continue to run a global business that often intersects with international relations. While Trump has ceded operational control of his company to his sons, this is not the first time his tenure in the White House has drawn scrutiny over the blurring of lines between state and business affairs.

Prabowo, long known as a general and political figure, also has deep roots in Indonesia’s business world. Over the years, he has built an extensive network of companies through his holding group, Nusantara Energy, with interests ranging from oil and gas to coal, palm oil, and agribusiness, according to records from the advocacy network JATAM. Prabowo’s business ventures have often raised questions about how his private enterprises intersect with his political career, especially as his family companies continue to expand across sectors crucial to the Indonesian economy.

His younger brother, Hashim Djojohadikusumo, plays a central role in managing and growing the family’s corporate interests. A billionaire businessman in his own right, Hashim oversees much of the day-to-day management of their businesses and has long served as the financial strategist behind the Subianto-Djojohadikusumo empire. He is also known as Prabowo’s close political ally, often providing both financial and advisory support throughout Prabowo’s presidential campaigns.

Their partnership—one leading in politics, the other steering the business side—has allowed the brothers to maintain a powerful balance of influence in both Indonesia’s economic and political spheres.

Two Troubled Projects

The ambitious development plans soon encountered formidable obstacles on February 6, when the government, through the Ministry of Environment, ordered a full stop to construction at the Lido project. Ardyanto Nugroho, the Director of Complaints and Environmental Supervision, led a team to install seals and a notice halting all activity.

Officials said that during an unannounced inspection, the oversight team discovered a number of serious violations in the project’s development. These included construction activities that did not align with the approved environmental documentation and land clearing that had caused the sedimentation of Lake Lido in Bogor.

Satellite imagery analyzed by the ministry showed the lake’s area had been reduced by more than half since construction began, shrinking from 24.7 hectares to just 11.9 hectares. Authorities also found a significant discrepancy between the approved environmental management plan and the actual construction being carried out by MNC Land subsidiary, PT MNC Land Lido.

“The ongoing development activities did not manage runoff water properly, causing sedimentation that threatens the ecosystem around the lake,” said Ardyanto. “The inconsistency between the environmental plan and physical implementation is a serious concern in the effort to preserve natural resources.”

PT MNC Land Lido has denied the allegations, arguing that sedimentation had already occurred before the company took over the Lido area in 2013. In a hearing with the House of Representatives’ Commission XII on Feb. 18, Hary Tanoesoedibjo blamed the construction of the Bogor-Ciawi-Sukabumi Toll Road as the primary factor behind the siltation in the Lake Lido area.

Nevertheless, by September, the ministry had named PT MNC Land Lido as a suspect in a case of environmental management violations. The company could be charged under Articles 98 or 99 of Law No. 32 of 2009 concerning Environmental Protection and Management. The ministry has not yet been able to quantify the total financial loss caused by the project, but the corporation will face sanctions for environmental damages and recovery costs. The case remains under review by the ministry, though it is unclear when formal legal proceedings will begin.

In Indonesia, the Trump Organization has partnered with local conglomerate MNC Group, owned by Tanoesoedibjo, to develop two property projects in Lido and Bali. In 2019, Donald Trump Jr. attended the pre-launch of this property cooperation, which includes 102-hectare Trump Residences in Tanah Lot, Bali, and a 350-hectare development in Lido, Bogor, West Java. The ventures with the Trump Organization are estimated to represent an investment of up to $2 billion.

Located in Lido, on the border of Bogor and Sukabumi regencies, MNC Group subsidiary MNC Land Lido is developing a 1,040-hectare area out of a total land bank of 3,000 hectares. The site is close to Jakarta and easily accessible via the new Bocimi Toll Road, situated in a cool highland area with views of Mount Gede Pangrango, about 60 kilometers south of the capital. Upon completion, the Lido project is planned to include residences, hotels, an entertainment destination, and a golf course.

Due to its significant economic potential, President Joko Widodo in 2021 designated the Lido area a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) through Government Regulation No. 69/2021. This status grants benefits such as corporate income tax holidays for up to 20 years, as well as exemptions on value-added tax and import duties for developers and investors.

The Trump name is attached to several properties developed in Lido, including Trump Residences Lido and Trump International Golf Club-Lido. At Trump Residences Lido, the companies are developing an elite residential area on a 350-hectare plot. Meanwhile, Trump International Golf Club-Lido is a luxury golf course marketed for its scenic beauty, nestled in a valley surrounded by hills on the Bogor-Sukabumi border.

Hary Tanoe is known to have had a business relationship with the Trump family since 2014-2015. He attended President Trump’s inauguration in 2017 and again in January 2025. The media tycoon has stated that his relationship is primarily with Trump’s children, established after their father became president. While he offered full support to Trump, his allegiance in Indonesian politics differed; Hary Tanoe did not support Prabowo in the 2024 presidential election, instead backing the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) candidate, Ganjar Pranowo.

The Trump–Hary Tanoe project in Bali has long been shadowed by controversy and uncertainty. The plan involved transforming the Pan Pacific Nirwana Bali Resort into a luxurious Trump-branded hotel, golf course, and residential complex overlooking the iconic Tanah Lot temple. The project was envisioned as a symbol of high-end tourism and a major foreign investment in Bali’s hospitality sector. Resorts in Bali are still listed on the Trump Organisation’s website as “coming soon.”

However, as has been widely reported, from the beginning, it faced criticism from local communities, environmental activists, and cultural heritage groups who feared that the massive development could disrupt the island’s delicate ecosystem and the sanctity of one of Bali’s most revered Hindu sites. The project’s future remains uncertain, a testament to the challenges that can arise when global branding, local politics, and environmental stewardship collide.