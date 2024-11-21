Hong Kong to Pro-Democracy Advocates: Don’t Mess With Us
Security chief says prosecution could appeal sentences
Having sentenced 45 pro-democracy activists from four to 10 years in prison, the Hong Kong government is now looking at the possibility of appealing their sentences to punish them further, according to Hong Kong Secretary for Security Chris Tang Ping-keung, who told a press conference on November 19 that “We will look into individual cases to see if the…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.