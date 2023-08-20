On the Rails in Hong Kong
Trams have a snooty French owner, upgrades, loud rumbles from the past
By: Anthony Spaeth
When you live along Hong Kong’s tram line, you awake each morning to carriages juddering over tracks, steel on steel. When your aluminum-framed windows are open, the sound is sharp and regular, with the occasional double ring of a bell, an admonition to pedestrians that always sounds like the driver is having a jolly day.
I recently mov…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Asia Sentinelto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.