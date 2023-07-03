Another Human Rights Lawyer Gives up on Hong Kong
Having fled in 2013, Canadian lawyer signs off at the HK Bar
Robert Tibbo has become the latest human rights attorney to give up his practice in Hong Kong and leave the territory for good, charging that the government has become authoritarian and is approaching totalitarianism.
Tibbo, in a press conference in Montreal last week, announced he has resigned from the Hong Kong Bar and has established a new law practic…
