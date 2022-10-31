Hong Kong’s Judges Twist Themselves into Semantic Knots
National security doesn’t require Hong Kong judges to dabble in history
By: Timothy Hamlett
We are often told that Hong Kong’s national security judges are just like the other judges – same oath, same impartiality, and all that. In light of recent performances, we must fervently hope that this is not the case.
Consider, for example, the latest outing by Judge Kwok Wai-kin. Judge Kwok is a generous source of material for write…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.