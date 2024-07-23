Hong Kong a Major Hub for Illicit Transfer to Rogue Nations, Report Finds
Report recommends series of harsh steps against the territory
Since the takeover of Hong Kong by Beijing, the city’s financial and trade strengths have been co-opted to facilitate the transfer of money and restricted technology to Russia, Iran, and North Korea with the tacit agreement of the government, according to an explosive report published by the New York-based Committee for Fr…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.