Hong Kong’s Creative Types Head For The Exits
City tries to pull financial execs back with November summit, but has no trick yet to stem the exodus of artists
Hong Kong’s Art Central 2022 has just wrapped up, with 52 galleries in three sectors celebrating the territory’s position as Asia’s “World City” with a glittering display of sculpture, canvasses, and other art and performances including a brooding, coal-black junk sailing the waters of Victoria Harbor.
But other action is taking place elsewhere that mark…