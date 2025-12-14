Hong Kong Court to Rule in Jimmy Lai Trial
Guilty verdict a foregone conclusion, could Trump get him out?
Democracy icon Jimmy Lai, 78, is expected to be found guilty tomorrow, December 15, in Hong Kong by a three-judge panel handpicked by Beijing on charges of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and publishing seditious material in his role as publisher of the now-defunct Apple Daily newspaper and his activit…
