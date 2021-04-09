Hong Kong Seeks to Stem Illegal Wildlife Trade
As pangolin trade continues, city needs stronger legal weapon against trafficking syndicates
By: Purple Romero
Hong Kong is trying to tighten the noose on syndicates that have turned the city into arguably the world’s biggest hub for illegal wildlife trade, considering a legislative amendment to make the trafficking of endangered species a punishable offense under existing laws.
The proposed amendment, from lawmaker Elizabeth Quat, came in the …