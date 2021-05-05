Hong Kong Racism on Display over Vax Demand for Domestics
Foreign domestic workers’ group demands apology over ‘arrogant’ remark as city plans to require Covid-19 shots
|Our Correspondent
|2 hr ago
Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor has suspended a controversial policy requiring that all domestic servants be tested and vaccinated for the Covid-19 coronavirus or leave the city after an outcry in Jakarta and Manila and objections in the city itself by leaders of the 330,000 domestics.
Lam said the policy would be reviewed amid comp…