Hong Kong ‘Justice’ For Activists
Hardly Commonwealth jurisprudence
Hong Kong courts in recent days have concluded two trials, one convicting the father of a prominent US‑based democracy activist on February 11 for allegedly helping to pay for his daughter’s US-based protest activities against the government, and the other on February 26, quashing the convictions of jailed publisher and democracy advocate Jimmy Lai and …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.