Hong Kong's foreign judges should resign: Our new report shows why
The role British, Australian and Canadian judges play in Hong Kong's human rights abuses
By: Samuel Bickett and Alyssa Fong
Samuel Bickett is a former corporate lawyer who was arrested in 2019 for allegedly interfering with a police officer who refused to identify himself and who was beating a youth who reportedly had jumped a turnstile. Bickett, an American, was ultimat…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.