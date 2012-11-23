Hobbit's Drink Pinot Noir from Middle Earth with their Mutton

It seems even Hobbit’s have a taste for Pinot Noir... A little news clipping came across my desk from Judy Finn at Neudorf announcing, “Neudorf Tom’s Block Pinot Noir 2010 has been selected for the world premiere of Sir Peter Jackson’s “The Hobbit”. The wine will be served at the launch and the dinner in Wellington next week.”

She goes on to say, “We can assure you that no hairy feet were involved in the pigeage of this wine but we are pretty chuffed to think Cate Blanchett, Martin Freeman and Hugo Weaver will be poured a wine from our Upper Moutere winery.”

But it’s not just the Hobbit’s that have good taste, with the Heir to throne of another Kingdom having the good sense to drink Pinot Noir... “It follows a special week – Neudorf Maggie’s Block Pinot Noir was served at Prince Charles’ 64th birthday bash at Government House”.

And would appear that the Finn’s are on a role, their Neudorf Moutere Pinot Gris was named “New Zealand’s Best Pinot Gris” at the Australian Good Wine Awards.

I would like to add, I have just put the finishing touches on a wine list for a new Chinese restaurant opening in Crowne Casino, Melbourne, called Mantong Kitchen, which will unquestionably be the BEST place in all Australia to have Peking Duck, cooked in ovens right in front of the dinners view. Having set out the list by wine styles paired with Chinese dishes, I singled out the Neudorf Moutere Pinot Gris 2011 to be served by the glass as a perfect pairing to Peking Duck, the synchronicity of the crispy, caramelised skin and sweet sauce with the nuances of smoky, duck fat and nougat-caramel richness in this wine an auspicious pairing that is guaranteed to bring good luck.

Bravo to Neudorf www.neudorf.co.nz