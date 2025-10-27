By: Khanh Vu Duc
When the White House released four statements on October 26, outlining new “reciprocal trade agreements” with Vietnam, Malaysia, Cambodia, and Thailand, most observers saw them as routine updates on Washington’s economic outreach in Southeast Asia. But only one statement — the one concerning Vietnam — used the phrase “reciprocal, fair an…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.