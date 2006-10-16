Here’s the Beef

The style is classic as a tuxedo: white linen tablecloths, big black leather wing-backed chairs, b&w photographs of 1940s Manhattan. This is a place to sit comfortably, linger over a drink, listen to some Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald, and enjoy a great meal.

There’s an extensive international wine list. Perhaps later. Start with one of the nearly 20 martinis, from the classic to the colorful – the Big Apple includes apple liqueur, vodka and Midori. All stirred, of course, but if you don’t care how James Bond drinks, have it shaken: the performance is worth it.

The menu has fresh seafood, tiger prawns, lamb chops, rack of lamb, and prime ribs. But let’s face it: this place is all about serious steak. It starts before you even enter, with a set of strong shining steel bull horns doubling as door handles, a theme repeated on the oversized cast-iron platters that serve thick, juicy and generous prime cuts of US and Australian fillet mignon, rib eye, strip loin, T-bone and a mega 20oz porterhouse.

And what goes better with steak than potatoes? Choose from baked, mashed, New York hashed browns or steak fries. There’s also thick onion rings, creamed spinach with garlic, sautéed seasonal mushrooms, asparagus with hollandaise sauce. If you still have room, desserts – the apple pie a-la-mode or decadent chocolate soufflé with red wine and berry compote – are more than satisfying. The same goes for the well-casted cheese board.

Reservations are recommended as it is almost always booked. Highly rated, this restaurant has, well, steaked out a reputation as the place to meat.