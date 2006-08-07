Heading for trouble: Asia's Unruly Stock Markets

Certainly Sarbox, as it is sarcastically known on the editorial pages of the Wall Street Journal, has put a major dent in the growth of America’s exchanges and resulted in exponential growth for bourses outside the US. But it is worth thinking about why that happened, and what the likely result is going to be. As the world economy slows, which is increasingly worrying economists, markets from Hong Kong to London may end up wishing they had such a law and the regulatory agencies that go with it.

Global markets, and Asian ones in particular, are hell-bent in attracting new companies, particularly Chinese ones, into IPOs largely without the scrutiny of regulatory agencies. At some point, the lack of scrutiny of corporate governance that US securities law now demands is going to rebound with a vengeance.

A Hong Kong-based partner with one of the big three international accounting firms recently said privately that as far as he knows, not one single due diligence of Chinese companies has ever been completely successful. In other words, virtually every multinational setting up for business to take equity in a Chinese company has discovered that what they are taking on is not what they thought they would find. Chinese corporate governance by and large is woeful.

For the most part, however, international investment banks have been happy to ignore corporate failings in their rush to get companies to market and collect their corporate financing fees, despite the lessons of the global market meltdowns of 2001. A spokeswoman for the London Stock Exchange told Reuters in April that the LSE was seeking to attract as many as 20 Chinese-owned companies to its Alternative Investment Market, the LSE’s second-tier board, taking business from the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, the US’s second board, which specializes in trading of equities of smaller companies. A US listing, the LSE official estimated, can cost a company an extra $5 million a year for compliance.

So far, at least 23 Chinese companies have signed up on the AIM that earlier would have probably been steered to Nasdaq. But, says a top independent stockbroker in Hong Kong, “I doubt that the sponsoring ‘nomads’ (nominated advisers to the Chinese companies) have any local research of their own on these companies although some may have visited the company once or twice, and doubtless they piggyback off local brokers.”

A China-based head of a research analysis firm agrees. It is very difficult, he says, for any analysts at all to actually visit Chinese companies, and even more difficult to find out if the information the companies provide them – sometimes if any -- is accurate.

As Sarbanes Oxley has continued to bite, the number of internationally-originated initial public offerings on the NYSE has dwindled as other exchanges have soared. Hong Kong is a case in point. A backwater market almost moribund after the 1997 Asia Financial Crisis and the 2001 dotcom meltdown, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange almost passed the mighty NYSE in terms of funds raised for the first half of 2006 – US$13.63 billion in IPO funds raised against US$13.75 billion for the NYSE, although the US market far outpoints Hong Kong in terms of secondary offerings.

Hong Kong in 2005 edged out Japan to become the top-ranked market in Asia for capital raised in IPOs and was ranked fourth worldwide, at US$37.8 billion, according to the World Federation of Exchanges. In terms of market volume, Hong Kong ranked second in Asia and eighth in the world, with turnover at a record HK$4.5 trillion and market capitalization rising to US$1.05 trillion, up 20 percent over 2004, with much of that money flowing in from gulf states, which have accumulated more than US$1 trillion in oil revenues as energy costs have skyrocketed.

Accordingly, investors have piled in, seemingly without concerns about the lack of regulatory law and indeed the lack of strong enforcement. Most observers regard both the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the government’s enforcement arm, the Financial Services Commission, to be relatively ineffective.

No statistics are readily available from the Hong Kong Stock Exchange for 2006. But in 2005, a Dynasty Fine Wines IPO was 625 times oversubscribed by eager punters. Bauhaus Holdings was oversubscribed 599 times, IT Limited a whopping 969 times. In March, an obscure Changsha-based metals producer called Hunan Ferrous Metals was oversubscribed 701 times, raising HK$1.77 billion (US$227.5 million) in new funds. The whopper, of course, was Bank of China, which raised US$9.7 billion in its May IPO and was oversubscribed by as much as 80 times – despite the fact that, according to its listing documents, employees had been accused of criminal conduct in 75 cases involving US$151 million.

Prior to the listing last October of China Construction Bank, independent financial gadfly David Webb of Hong Kong pointed out in his newsletter that “they have taken all the bad loans out of the bank, but what about the bad lenders? Do you really believe that thousands of semi-autonomous branches have suddenly discovered the art of credit analysis and that the local communist party cadres and bribe-waving wannabe tycoons will leave them along to make good lending decisions?’’

Webb, a non-executive director of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, characterized the bank as “China Corruption Bank” because of its accumulation of charges, including the jailing of its former chairman, Wang Xuebing for offenses committed when he was with the Bank of China.

It isn’t corporate chauvinism that has Asian companies listing in Hong Kong and other portsof call. Corporate institutions that have sought to go to US markets by and large have found the level of corporate scrutiny more than they wished to face. China in particular has conspicuously pulled back from listing on US markets ever since December 2003 when China Life Insurance, the country’s biggest life insurer, listed on the NYSE. Shortly after, China’s National Audit Bureau forced the insurer to acknowledge a host of “accounting irregularities” by its unlisted state-owned parent, which in turn resulted in a massive class-action suit on the part of US-based shareholders and an investigation by the US Securities & Exchange Commission into fraud and misstatements in China Life’s listing prospectus.

Prior to the China Life debacle, China had planned to list its Big Four state owned banks – the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Bank of China, China Construction Bank and the Agricultural Bank of China, on the New York Big Board. They have since abandoned that idea, opting to list in Hong Kong instead. They have chosen not to dare the US regulatory gauntlet even though the Chinese government poured as much as US$260 billion into their recapitalization, cleaning up bad loans and attempting to reform management practices.

Sarbanes-Oxley was named for its architects, US Sen. Paul Sarbanes and Rep Michael Oxley and is probably the most stringent law in the world governing major capital markets. Among other things, it requires company executives to accept personal responsibility for any material misstatements due to error or fraud. Boards of directors, once the cozy preserve of the CEO’s friends, must now be composed of a majority of independent directors. For foreign companies seeking to list in the US, their particular concern is Sec. 404, which requires chief executives to certify that their companies have adequate internal controls in place to prevent fraud and misreporting, and to have those controls confirmed by outside auditors at the company’s expense.

Hank Paulson, the former Goldman Sachs chief who was recently appointed Treasury Secretary by President George W Bush, recently complained in an interview that perhaps Sarbanes Oxley, and particularly sec. 404, are too stringent. Often the pendulum swings too far and we need to go through a period of readjustment," he said in an interview with The Financial Times, adding that "there is no doubt" that certain legal and regulatory actions were critical to restoring confidence. But, he added, "The challenge before us now is how to achieve the right regulatory balance to allow us to be competitive in today's world while guarding against the recurrence of past abuses."

The SEC is reviewing the Sarbox rules now and companies, both in the US and abroad, are submitting comment. The odds are that at least some of its control requirements will be softened. But watch this space. If and when the tide goes out, it may well leave a lot of flotsam and jetsam on the beech from those companies that came to market in bourses outside the reach of the house that Sarbanes and Oxley built four years ago.