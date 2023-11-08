Hazards of Being Greenish in Vietnam’s Red Mediascape
Popular publication got too uppity for the party
By: Nguyễn Vũ
Last July, the popular Vietnamese online outlet Zingnews, a unit of one of the country's top digital groups, suddenly disappeared despite having won international awards. It has never been seen again despite a government announcement that the suspension would last for only three months, accompanied by a fine of VND243.5 million ($10,300), …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Asia Sentinelto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.