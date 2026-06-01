Has Vietnam’s Diplomacy Gained Influence but Lost Its Edge?
From Nguyễn Tấn Dũng to Tô Lâm
By: Khanh Vu Duc
Thirteen years ago, Prime Minister Nguyễn Tấn Dũng walked onto the Shangri-La Dialogue stage and delivered one of the most consequential foreign-policy speeches by a Vietnamese leader in the post-Cold War era. He called for “strategic trust-building” while warning against attempts to change the status quo in the South China …
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