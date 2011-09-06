Guys are NOT useless: proof

For evidence, consider the following exhibits, forwarded by reader Stanley Butler, from thereifixedit.com, part of the glorious failblog empire:

No diaper? Can be bothered to go to the shop to get one? No problem. Just stick baby’s willy into a paper cup.

Windscreen wiper malfunctioning? This handy string invention will keep that windshield clear

No cooker in the hostel bedroom? The iron is a perfect source of heat

Don’t bother with expensive car alarms. Just use the buddy system

It’s a historic listed building but you can’t afford to fix it? A quick raid on your kid’s Lego box is the perfect solution for invisible repairs

Be ambitious. Follow your dream. You can be anything you like. Such as the bit that sticks out of the back of a car to hitch things to

That shade of green familiar? Yes, this temple is made entirely out of beer bottles

You wanted a ramp for wheelchairs, you got one. It’s for VERY STRONG wheelchair users

ON UNRELATED MATTERS….

Thanks for the interesting responses to yesterday’s post on the life of a writer.

“I see from the punchline that the report on your holiday was entirely fictional. But I would like one day to find out what the life of a writer is really like, if you could kindly oblige,” wrote Erin K in an email.

Peter Wei of Hong Kong, who does a lot of writing himself, mostly in the form of letters to the media, wrote: “If I'm not mistaken, a professional writer in Asia or China doesn't earn much. By the way, I remember the Chinese saying: ‘Good for nothing is a scholar’ - an indication that a business career is the only royal road to wealth. I know contrary is the case in the USA or Europe where many professional writers are as rich or famous as sophisticated businessmen, as I take it that you are!”

Erin, this whole blog, containing more than 1000 posts, describes the life of a writer.

Peter, I’m happy to report there are way more opportunities for writers in Asia than in the West. And the old Chinese saying you present is very wise. It’s the whole art versus money thing. At the beginning of your career, you choose one or the other. If you want both, you do a sensible job to earn money, and a creative job (art, music, cake design, writing) as a hobby. When the hobby finally takes off, then you drop the day job. Good luck!

