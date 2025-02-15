The Guardian of China's Architectural Heritage
After a near escape from humiliation, rehabilitation
By: Mark O’Neill
Liang Sicheng ( 梁思成) was the Father of Architecture in China. During the 1930s and 1940s, he and his wife traveled to more than 200 counties in the interior and found 2,738 ancient buildings. They made detailed drawings of 1,900 of them. The two discovered the richness and diversity of China’s architectural heritage and, through their bo…
