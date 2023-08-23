The Great Dilution: Hong Kong’s Changing Population Mix
Locally born and educated are dwindling
Hong Kong demographic data show the gathering speed at which the SAR is entering the realm of One Country One system. Numbers from today, and as forecast by the government’s 2021-46 population projections, show how the percentage of residents born and educated in this Cantonese-speaking, once British-ruled territory, is falling and will continue to fall…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Asia Sentinelto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.