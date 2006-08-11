Goodbye, Mr. Chen?

You know a politician is in trouble when he goes public with the news that his wife thought of divorcing him recently in hopes of getting some sympathy—and the tactic backfires.

Taiwan’s President Chen Shui-bian is in a hole, and he just keeps digging deeper. A series of scandals involving his wife, son-in-law and daughter have hobbled his second term, and may have destroyed his chance for leaving any kind of meaningful legacy. With 21 months left in office, Chen’s main concern now is sheer survival. “Almost all of his policies are incapable of reaching anywhere outside the presidential office,” says Antonio Chiang, former deputy secretary-general of the National Security Council, now a political commentator.

An American analyst long involved in Taiwan affairs says, “His support within the party is close to zero, his support in the public is just above zero ... no one I know takes him seriously anymore.” A poll last week by TVBS, a Taiwanese television station, showed that Chen’s approval rating has slipped to 11 percent, his lowest ever.

Chen, who won two presidential elections by affirming his uprightness and determination to promote Taiwan’s sovereignty from China, is spending most of his time these days fending off scandals involving his family members’ alleged involvements in insider trading, intervening in a department store's ownership, receiving iffy payments in department store gift vouchers, and the payment of his daughter’s housemaid’s salary from the Presidential Office payroll. A “recall motion”—a demand for Chen to quit—failed in the Legislative Yuan in June, but that was led by the opposition. This week, some of Chen’s own allies asked him to step down, including the former chairman of his Democratic Progressive Party, Shih Ming-the. Shih promised to lead street protests around Taiwan against Chen, and possibly even hunger strikes. Former President Lee Teng-hui, Chen’s political godfather, told members of his own political party, the Taiwan Solidarity Union, Friday that they should prepare for the possibility of the president’s resignation.

The one major factor in Chen’s favor is that few people in his own party want to see Taiwan run by Vice President Annette Lu, who is considered even more of an advocate of declaring independence than the president. The ascending figure in the DPP is now Premier Su Tseng-chang, who has tried to distance himself from the President by removing a couple of Chen-appointed cabinet ministers. Furthermore, Su apparently is in favor of a more relaxed policy toward China, though the DPP’s more conservative members have balked at this, forcing Su to forestall any changes in policy for the time being.

What a contrast to Chen’s first four-year term, which was dominated by the big issues: largely, Taiwan’s sovereignty. His provocative stance toward Beijing riled the business community, but was popular enough with the public to get him reelected in 2004 (although by the narrowest of margins). But his second term is plagued by scandals. Since 2000, there have been numerous rumors about Chen’s wife, Wu Shu-chen, receiving gifts from various business concerns. In September 2002, Taiwan’s leading Sogo department store was suffering a financial crisis. Wu has been accused of supporting a former company official who offloaded stock in the firm without the owners’ approval. Later, she reportedly spent $30,000 in Sogo store vouchers that she was given.

As the scandal unfolded, explanations on the source of the vouchers from the Presidential Office changed repeatedly. Chen defended his wife in a speech in June, saying that she has “never received any vouchers ‘directly’”. But Wu eventually did acknowledge receiving vouchers from the First Family’s doctor, Huang Fang-yen, who has been accused of brokering deals for the First Lady. Wu claimed to be unaware of the vouchers’ source.

Chen’s son-in-law Chao Chien-ming, meanwhile, is being prosecuted for insider-trading. Late last month, the First Family was embarrassed further when it was revealed that the salary for Chen’s daughter’s maid has been paid from the Presidential office since October 2001. The maid officially resigned from Chen’s office, and Chen’s daughter repaid the government some $70,000.

Crisis management from the Presidential Office has been notoriously ineffective. “One day, the public will wake up and realize they were living under lies,” insists Mark Chen, secretary-general of the Presidential Office. On July 17, the Liberty Times, mouthpiece of the DPP, ran a report saying the First Lady’s medical condition was poor—and that she considered divorcing Chen in July. The report quoted anonymous senior DPP advisors who had met with Chen. Former secretary-general of the presidential office Chang Chun-hsiung then verified the report.

If Chen was hoping for a wave of public sympathy, he was proven wrong. “With the Presidential Office’s poor management of the crisis, it is almost impossible for Chen to leave any historical legacy now,” says Chen Li-hung, a political commentator.

The DPP is obviously in a dilemma. "The main crisis for DPP now,” says legislator Lee Wen-chung, “is we have no capability to find a solution for what's going on." The party’s main figures, including three potential presidential candidates in 2008—Premier Su, incumbent DPP chairman Yu Shyi-kun and former premier Frank Shih—continue to support Chen, fearing the repercussions of a presidential resignation on Taiwan’s democracy. ”The politics would only be more chaotic, if Chen steps down,” says Antonio Chiang.

Many DPP members are endorsing Premier Su and Vice Premier Tsai Ing-wen for a joint-ticket team in 2008. “The major issue for Su now is that his ‘timing’ to represent DPP is yet to arrive. He can’t keep a too-high profile, since A-bian (Chen’s nickname) would be jealous,” said Chiu Tai-san, former deputy chairman of the Mainland Affairs Council and DPP legislator, who is now a visiting fellow at Harvard University.

So far, the opposition Kuomintang has yet to really capitalize on the woes of Chen and the DPP. Presidential front-runner Ma Ying-jeou upset party mates, and confused the public, by refusing the back the recall motion against Chen in June, and then pulled a u-turn after another opposition party mobilized thousands of supporters in front of both the presidential office and KMT headquarters.