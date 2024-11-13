Global Threat to Gender Equality
Geneva Consensus Declaration menaces whatever progress has been made
By: Shobha Shukla
Donald Trump's earlier tenure as president of the United States was marred by an infamous jolt to abortion rights and broader sexual and reproductive health and rights. With his imminent return as president, the anti-abortion and anti-rights agenda is menacingly on the rise once again with an international movement promoted during his p…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.