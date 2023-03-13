Global Leaders Call on Bangladesh PM to Stop Persecuting Nobel Winner Yunus
Sheikh Hasina’s decade-long campaign against Grameen Bank founder
By: Nava Thakuria
Recently, 40 global leaders including former United Nations General Secretary complained in an open letter to Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Wajed over her government’s treatment of the 82-year-old Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, whose brainchild of microfinance has revolutionized global lending to the poor, and who remains quit…
