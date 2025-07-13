The Genius Myth: A Curious History of a Dangerous Idea
“Thinking of some people as innately special is dangerous”
By: Majid Maqbool
In her latest book, The Genius Myth: A Curious History of a Dangerous Idea (Thesis, US$30 on Amazon), British journalist, author, and broadcaster Helen Lewis questions the stories we tell ourselves and others about brilliance, the idea of genius and how it ends up distorting our culture, institutions and our idea of self. The idea of a …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.