Geneva Meet Seeks Ambitious Legally Binding Plastics Pact
‘The world can’t recycle its way out of the plastics pollution problem.’
By: Jed Alegado
This week, a United Nations international negotiations committee seeking to formulate a treaty governing one of the world’s most pernicious environmental concerns, global plastics pollution including marine litter, meets in Geneva for its fifth and hopefully final round of negotiations.
That plastics pollution has become a gigantic problem…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.