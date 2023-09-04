The G20 Talking-Shop Gives Delhi a Chance to Show Off
But major issues including the China-India face-off will remain unsolved
By: Jyoti Malhotra
Around an oval table at a newly built conference venue in the heart of New Delhi on September 9 and 10, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will host heads of state and government from 19 nations plus another nine invited guests at the G20 summit before he hands over the presidency to Brazil by the end of the year. There are issues –cl…
