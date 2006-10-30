Fresh Surprise

Like many visitors, I don’t associate the Philippines with fine local cuisine, a fact that makes it seem out of step with its neighbors. Thais stir up miraculous delicacies conjured from chilies, lemon grass, fish sauce and crisp fresh vegetables on side streets almost anywhere. Vietnamese cuisine is also famously fresh with added touches borrowed from the French, like fresh-baked curbside baguettes, while the Malay tradition is redolent with curries and spices.

In the Philippines, however, local eateries offer turo-turo, a sad presentation in which kettles of overcooked vegetables and greasy meat stews are plonked down in a room temperature display case and served lukewarm throughout the day as customers point (turo-turo) to their choices.

So what a pleasure it was to discover Herbs & Greens, a lovely restaurant done in the style of a greenhouse surrounded by twinkling lights and situated on a small plot of land that is used for growing virtually all of the fresh produce served. At the heart of the menu are salads combining local ingredients like radish and field greens with lettuces, peppers and herbs like fresh basil, mint and tarragon. The food is remarkably simple, much of it transferred direct from the organic garden in the back to the table. Available also are a variety of home-made vinaigrettes and dressings seasoned with herbs from the garden and local ingredients like calamansi and fish sauce. This is not the kind of restaurant I expected to encounter anywhere in the Philippines, much less in the provinces. The veggies are among the best I have tasted anywhere in Asia. Imagine a tomato that really tastes like a tomato, instead of some cardboard facsimile.

The owners, Janssen and Geih Limjoco, started the restaurant a couple of years ago when production from the small vegetable garden was piling up. Janssen is the chef and his wife Geih explained that “we wanted just to serve fresh and healthy food.” That mission has certainly been accomplished. And it is not all salads and veggies. There are pastas steaks and other meats on the menus. I recently had a chicken breast fried and coated in a sweet and savory peanut sauce that was a perfect compliment to the salad and tomato and olive bruschetta that accompanied the meal.

It is fitting that Herbs & Greens is located in Pampanga, of course, which is considered something of a gourmet center. Locals will travel here, about 80 kilometers north of Manila, to stock up on seasoned and preserved pork sausages and beef delicacies cured with sugar. There are a staggering variety of local sweets crafted from coconut milk, rice, cashews and sugar. The province is also home to rare delicacies like stuffed frog, sautéed crickets in garlic and numerous local birds fried, trussed, stewed or broiled.

Don’t look for traditional delicacies here, though. But with luck Herbs & Greens may start a new tradition that finally takes advantage of the abundance of produce and year around growing season in the country to put away those turo-turo pots in favor of something with a little crunch to it.