Fragile Bond Between Indonesia's President and Heir
Jokowi, Prabowo not always on the same page
By: Ainur Rohmah
Cracks may be developing between Prabowo Subianto, who takes over Indonesia’s presidency in October, and outgoing President Joko Widodo despite Prabowo’s pre-election commitment to continuing his predecessor’s policies. Prabowo is showing an apparent lack of enthusiasm for the constructi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.