What’s With Filipinas and Porn?

Rated the tenth most visited website in the world despite being banned in many populous countries, porn website Pornhub’s analysis of its 2021 visit data makes interesting reading. The data relates only to a limited number of countries, mainly in North and South America and Europe but also includes Japan and the Philippines.

For overall viewership, Japan ranks third in the world after the US and UK with the Philippines coming in at 9th, just behind Germany. But the more remarkable fact about the Philippine viewers is that the majority (53 percent) are women – the highest percentage of all the countries listed, as compared with 35 percent overall and a mere 29 percent for Japan.

Filipinos also watch for longer on average at 11.37 minutes. Although most get access via mobile phone in the Philippines, a higher proportion than elsewhere view on desktops with their larger screens.

The Philippines has the youngest viewer demographic and Korea has the oldest but that seems mainly to reflect national age distribution. Overall the most popular viewed porn categories were Japanese, Lesbian, Ebony (Black) and Hentai (Japanese-style sexually explicit cartoons). Global searches were headed by Hentai, Japanese and MILF (sexually active middle-aged woman) but with Pinay at number four – and Pinoy scoring highly in the Gay search category. For women overall the top order for viewing was Lesbian, Japanese, and Threesome.

For the Philippines, the most viewed were Hentai, Japanese, Popular with Women, and Lesbian categories while Pinay was top of the local search list.

Pornhub is of course only one of many porn sites with international viewers. Comparisons cannot easily be made with other countries in the region such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand which ban access. It is known that before the ban came into force in Indonesia a decade ago, the country was seen as an enthusiastic watcher. It almost certainly still is either via VPN networks and other routes. Given that porn watching crosses all political and religious boundaries efforts to ban it, and related sites such as adult dating, efforts to ban it are seldom pursued with the vigor applied, for example, to allegations of blasphemy (in Pakistan) or lese majeste (Thailand) or subversion (China). Their guardians are porn watchers too.

