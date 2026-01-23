Asia Sentinel

Hong Kong’s justice system now specializes in two things: belated outrage and exquisitely targeted amnesia. The Wang Fuk Court inferno and the Lamma ferry catastrophe form a matched set of civic indictments—proof that the authorities can incinerate bodies and evidence with equal efficiency.

The smoke hasn’t yet lifted from Wang Fuk Court’s charred remains, yet Beijing’s commissars are already warning against “drawing conclusions.” Heaven forbid that anyone conclude the obvious: that corruption, neglect, and servility to capital have combined, once again, to turn human life into kindling.

The managed “independence.”

An “Independent Committee” has been summoned over Wang Fuk Court, chaired by a judge and flanked by worthies, to “review” causes and recommend that, next time, the dead be more considerate and burn slowly. Beijing’s national security office has already warned against “exploiting” the tragedy, which is a way of saying: conclusions are permitted, provided they are pre-cleared in Mandarin.

Lamma: a template for impunity.

The Lamma disaster showed the template: drown the passengers, then drown the truth. A 270-page inquiry exposed a missing watertight door, bogus stability data, lead ballast, and systemic Marine Department incompetence, yet when the dust settled, it was the overworked captains, not Hong Kong Electric or the supervising officials, who were marched to the dock.

Scapegoats and sacred cows.

Thirteen years on, a coroner finally utters “unlawful killing,” only to alight—like a nervous bird—on the two coxswains as the exclusive villains, while assuring us that the vessel “met the standards of the time.” In Hong Kong, standards are written by the rich, violated by the state, and enforced against whoever is least able to hire counsel.

Fire, water, and cultivated forgetfulness

Wang Fuk Court’s flammable cladding, dubious materials, and suspected corruption now sit before a justice system that has already demonstrated its house rule: structures don’t fail, only individuals do.

Expect a few expendable contractors, a pious report, and the usual sermon about “social harmony,” while the truly culpable retreat into well-sprinklered mansions.

In this necropolis of excuses, the dead are granted inquests, not justice, and the law has become a sort of liturgy—solemn, repetitive, and designed above all to ensure that nothing essential ever changes.

