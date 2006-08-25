It could be hard to get face-time with Ferdinand Marcos during the 22 years he ruled the Philippines, 14 of them as a dictator. That’s no challenge anymore. Just travel to the northern Philippine town of Batac. There, beneath the mansion of the Governor of Ilocos Norte Province, you enter the Marcos Mausoleum, a high-ceilinged, air conditioned, stone chamber with low liturgical music playing. Marcos’s waxed corpse is displayed in a crystal coffin and you can spend as much time with him as you like—or can stand. Asia has a penchant for displaying heroes and monsters after death: Mao Zedong in Tiananmen Square, Ho Chi Minh in Hanoi. The wise and official verdict, of course, is that Marcos was the Darth Vader of the 20th century Philippines, so his

70-481Unified Communications certification body has never been allowed south of his native Ilocos Norte to be buried in the official "Heroe's Cemetery" in Manila. When the corpse was repatriated in 1993, four years after his death in exile in Hawaii, the government feared that a road show, especially in Manila, might spark an insurrection. Putting aside the morbid, the mausoleum is a surprisingly effective piece of Marcos family propaganda. It's a small and private memorial, with

70-482Unified Communications certification none of the bombastic creepiness of official resting places. The designer had a graceful touch: the lighting is low and lovely, the music effective, and the decorations are spare and respectful. Visiting Marcos is a nice, possibly even moving, experience. The main effect, of course, is that the surprisingly shrunken fellow in the barong tagalog and black slacks—the corpse is unshod, as per Philippine custom—hardly looks like the blackguard Marcos of legend and fact. (Massive human rights abuses, assassinations of enemies, fabulous corruption.) Instead, he could be a rich and beloved lolo (grandfather), a bit mean by the looks of him, whose family simply couldn't bear to place him underground. (Marcos's face and hands don't look very natural, which has prompted the rumor that the real corpse is under the crystal coffin, and what you see is a dummy. The family's line is that the corpse has to be waxed periodically for preservation.) Ambience aside, the very idea of a Marcos shrine is outrageous and offensive. Marcos may not have been the worst Asian dictator of his time—we still have Mao for that—but he was the worst the Philippines has known and the country still suffers from his greed and misrule. To display him as a saint—with the illusion of incorruptible flesh—might be the crowning piece of theater by Imelda Marcos, the former First Lady whose public life has always been inspired by (and executed with) a theatrical sensibility of zero subtlety. (Imelda's Guinness Record for the largest number of shoes should be upgraded to a Lifetime Achievement Oscar for the longest and worst acting performance of our time. Runners up: Liza Minelli, Marlene Dietrich, RuPaul—other suggestions welcome.) But it's true in this world that some bad theatricals beg to be seen. This one does: admission to the Marcos Mausoleum is free.