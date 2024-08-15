Fear of ISIS Resurgence Spreads in Europe
Taylor Swift dances to the tune of global terror in Vienna and London
By: Salman Rafi Sheikh
In the past few months – especially since the beginning of the Israel-Hamas war and the subsequent killings of thousands of civilians – fears of the resurgence of Islamist terrorism have been rising, particularly after recent arrests linked with an alleged terror attack o…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.