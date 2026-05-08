FATF’s Positive Report Card for Singapore
Sharply tightened rules pay off following 2023 anti-money laundering case
By: Andy Wong Ming Jun
Singapore, which endured a massive S$3 billion money laundering affair perpetrated by Chinese cyber scam nationals dubbed the “Fujian Gang” in 2023, appears to have effectively closed the doors to scandal, according to the Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) in its latest Mutual Evaluation Report, an undoubted relief to …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.