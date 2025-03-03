The Fatal Flaw at the Heart of Philippine Democracy
Getting the president and the veep onto the same team
By: Samuel Ramos-Jones
The Philippines has long struggled with political instability, but the root of the problem is not just personal rivalries or shifting alliances. There is a fatal structural flaw at the heart of our democracy. The Constitution hardwires instability into the system by electing the pres…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.