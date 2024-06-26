EU Sanctions ‘Kill Singaporean Shipping Company Stone Dead’
Ultra-heavy cargo lifters a potential gift for China to use in combat landings
By: Andy Wong Ming Jun
In new developments surrounding Singapore’s rescinding of a work visa held by Philip Adkins, former CEO of Red Box Energy Services, the two Singapore-flagged ultra-heavy module carriers under Red Box’s management have joined 25 other vessels on a fresh EU vessel sanctions list, effectively signifying the end of the company as a via…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.