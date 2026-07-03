EU Averts Trade War With China For Now
America is the elephant in the room of EU-China trade talks
By: Toh Han Shih
The 27-country European Union has avoided a trade war with China through a conditional truce despite EU complaints over its huge trade deficit with Beijing, giving China, its second biggest trading partner after the US, till October to reduce the deficit, which rose by nearly 20 percent to €360 billion (US$412 billion) in 2025 from 2024,…
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