Epstein Links to Fund Invested by Li Ka-shing, Kuok family
Scandal files reveal financier worked on deal with former Chinese PM’s son, Mandelson consulted on China deals
By: Toh Han Shih
Jeffrey Epstein, at the epicenter of a multinational sex scandal involving powerful men and teenage girls, nonetheless managed to maintain an image as a high-flying financier and fixer around the world including Asia, where among other adventures he appeared to pull strings behind an investment firm a decade and a half ago whose initial …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.