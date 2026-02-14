Elections Across Asia: What Comes Next
From landmark votes to early maneuvering ahead of 2028, Asia Sentinel examines how elections across Asia are reshaping power, policy, and regional stability
Dear readers,
Across Asia, elections are once again reshaping political landscapes — some delivering decisive outcomes, others revealing early signs of the battles ahead. From Japan’s surprise parliamentary landslide to Bangladesh’s return to competitive democracy, and from Thailand’s coalition reset to the Philippines’ pre-campaign maneuvering, these de…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.