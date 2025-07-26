Effort to Protect World’s Oceans Dead in The Water
Chinese fishers overwhelm world fishery
By: Gregory McCann
Last month, the participants at a UN Ocean Conference in Nice, France pledged to protect 30 percent of the world’s oceans by 2030, with some of the largest swaths of marine protected areas slated for the South Pacific, envisioning a plan that “would cover h…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.