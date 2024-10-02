Economic Challenges Await New Government Under Prabowo
Middle class, which supports the economy, is shrinking
By: Ainur Rohmah
Taking office in less than three weeks, Indonesia's President-elect Prabowo Subianto faces a complex range of economic challenges left to him by the outgoing Joko Widodo, known as Jokowi, including widespread layoffs, declining purchasing power, increasing government debt, and a shrinking middle class that supports t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.