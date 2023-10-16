Ecclestone Plea Reawakens Singapore Probe Charges
Transport Minister S Iswaran, hotelier Ong Beng Seng still in the hot seat
By: Andy Wong Ming Jun
The October 12 admission of guilt by the diminutive 92-year-old Formula 1 racing empresario Bernie Ecclestone on fraud charges filed by British tax authorities again brings to the fore the ongoing corruption probe against the currently-suspended Singapore Transport Minister S Iswaran and prominent hotelie…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to
Asia Sentinelto keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.