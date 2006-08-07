Dwindling Tribes

The girl at the cash register in McDonalds in Hualien struggles to understand the Mandarin-speaking customer. She is slightly darker (and more beautiful) than the other Taiwanese teens flipping burgers and making fries. If it weren’t for her non-standard Chinese, you would have no way of knowing that she is a member of the Ami, Taiwan’s largest indigenous tribe. A manager berates the girl for being slow at keying in the customers’ orders, then, in tribal language, re-explains the use of the cash register.

The Ami once ruled the northeast side of Taiwan. Now, they struggle to work at McDonalds.

It’s hard to think of the concrete-covered, silicon empire of Taiwan as the home of nearly half a million indigenous people. But the Ami are faced with the difficult challenge of balancing assimilation and extinction, or isolation and poverty.

The origin of Taiwan’s 440,000 aboriginal people is not known for certain. Some experts believe they are native to the island; others have theorized they came from the Ryukyu Islands, Malay regions to the south, or the mainland. There may be as many as 19 tribes, although only 12 have been recognized by the government. The tribes have their own languages, all of which belong to the Austronesian language group. Both theories agree that the origin of the tribal people predates the arrival of the Han Chinese on the island, which occurred somewhere in the 1600s. The Ami, the largest group, number 130,000.

Like aboriginal people everywhere, the tribes of Formosa had their land and culture stripped from them from the arrival of the Dutch in 1600, through colonization by China and Japan. Aboriginal tribes rebelled against the Japanese rulers of the island beginning in 1895. The final rebellion was put down in 1931. After World War II, control of the island was transferred from Japan to the Republic of China. The arrival of the 1 to 2 million Han Chinese from mainland China, led by Chiang Kai-shek and his Kuomintang party (KMT), was one of the bloodiest periods in aboriginal history: tens of thousands of aboriginal people were slaughtered. Under the KMT, all of the island’s inhabitants were forced to speak mandarin. This policy effectively ended the tribal languages

My first meeting with the Ami was a pathetic experience. They were living on a Disneyland-like preserve in Hualien, which thousands of Taiwanese tourists visit each year. It is a kind of human zoo. After paying our admission of $3, we were greeted by two aboriginals in artificial ceremonial dress. The reserve had electricity, and there were pay phones behind every other bamboo hut, reminding me of Gilligan’s Island. The reservation was full of plastic souvenirs and tribal knick-knacks. Leaving the reservation, wearing my newly purchased “I  Ami” T-Shirt, I felt there was no future for the tribe.

My second meeting with the Ami was infinitely more positive

On a solo bicycle trip around Taiwan, I stopped at a Catholic Church in Suao, close to Hualien. The door was locked, so I poked my head in a window where I was surprised to see a number of notice boards written in Latin. I surmised that I had stumbled onto a Catholic church servicing the large number of Filipinos working in Taiwan.

An ancient woman came out to greet me, speaking a language I could not understand. I asked if she spoke Mandarin, but she just shook her head. I then asked for the priest, she understood, and eagerly led me around the house, presenting me to a fat, dark-skinned man in civilian clothes working on the roof of a house.

The man, who introduced himself as Father Steven, spoke perfect Chinese. He invited me to spend the night. Pushing my bicycle, I followed him behind the large, wooden, European-style Catholic Church. A courtyard opened up, revealing a large, thatch-roofed longhouse at the center of the compound.

The priest greeted all of the dark-skinned workers in the same strange language the old woman had spoken.

“What language is that?” I asked.

“It’s Ami,” said the priest. “We are all Ami Catholics in this village.”

The courtyard was full of tribal people, talking and laughing while they made repairs to the church and the longhouse. Both men and women chewed betel-nut, and the women chain-smoked huge, fluted cigars. The younger ones were fluent in Mandarin and switched back and forth, first talking to me, then translating for the older ones.

At dinner, we sat at two long tables. Father said a prayer in Ami. Although the people seemed to be happy and carefree, they always had an eye on Father Steven, following his lead, to know when to eat, when to talk, and when to pray. When his plate was empty, they were quick to refill it.

Much has been written about the Christianization of tribal people and how this destroys their culture. And, to an extent, this is the case. But with these Catholic Ami, I had the feeling that the way they lived now was not dramatically different from the way they would have lived if the 20th Century hadn’t encroached on their world. Father Steven took the role of tribal chief and headman. He advised them on their problems and settled their grievances. The fact that he was an ordained, Catholic priest was incidental.

Living together in a community, centered around a large common house, was probably typical for the tribe. Indigenous peoples I have encountered in North America, Central America, Thailand, and Cambodia practice communal ownership and sharing.

Surrounded by 22 million Buddhists, I felt an immediate connection to these unique people. I wondered if Catholicism was holding the tribe together rather than destroying it. Hanging on the wall of the longhouse there was a cross, made from an aboriginal crossbow. Right beside it, there was a Taiwanese flag. I wondered just how Taiwanese these people felt.

When we had finished eating, Father Steven told me his story. The church was founded forty-one years earlier by a Swiss missionary, who spoke fluent Ami as well as Chinese and Taiwanese. Father Steven was sent to live at the church at the age of three. He studied with the old priest, until, eventually, the priest sponsored Father Steven to go study at the seminary in Taichung. When the old priest died, three years ago, Father Steven took over the mission.

“This is my home. I was raised here,” he said with pride. “But now, all of the young people go away.” Until recently, there were no universities on the east side of the island, and universities on the west side have a much better reputation. “The clever young people go away to study,”

Father Steven continued. “But what could they do with their degree here? Here on the east coat, the economy is bad.” (All of the industry is in the four major cities, on the west side of the island; 70 percent of Taiwan’s population lives in the 180 km strip of land on the west coast, from Taipei to Kaohsiung.) “If all of the young people move to the cities, who is left here to change things? The old people and the underachievers.”

Father showed me an Ami Bible, written in a Latin script that had been developed by a Catholic priest many years earlier. “The Latin script is 100 percent phonetic. So anyone can learn it easily.” One of the arguments against Romanization (converting to Latin script) has been that it is a foreign system, and thus destroys the local language and culture. But tribal people such as the Ami had no written language. So by adopting Latin, they preserved the language on paper. Textbooks and dictionaries could be written to teach the language to the children.

In countries around the world, I have seen that tribal people are faced with a fatal alternative. Option one: they can assimilate into society, learn the national language, attend schools and universities, and get jobs in the city. If they chose for assimilation, all of the young people will be gone from the village, and the village will die out. The children will marry outside the tribe, diluting the bloodline. The traditions and language will not be passed on to the generation that is only half tribal.

The other option is to force children to stay on the reservation, to prevent them from learning the local language, to ban television, computers, and modern technology from the village, and to keep their children out of school. By doing this, they preserve the bloodline. But they condemn their children to a life of poverty, and make them outsiders in their own country.

What is the answer?

Father Steven and his followers tried to find a happy medium, keeping the children close to the tribe until it is time for them to attend university. At least this way, there were a few young people around. And, when they left for the city they bring memories of the language and traditions with them.

But when Father Steven and the others in the village grow old and die, that will be the end of the tribe. And all that would be left would be dictionaries and textbooks, written in Latin script, and photos of half-naked savages in dusty books.