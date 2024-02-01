Rebel leader confident of winning Myanmar civil war
Opposition leader refuses to negotiate with Myanmar junta
By: Toh Han Shih
Seemingly against all odds, there is a growing possibility that rebel forces in Myanmar will manage to overthrow the junta that took power in a February 1, 2021 coup, calling itself the State Administration Council (SAC). Duwa Lashi La, acting president of the rebel National Unity Government (NUG), said he is so confident of winning the …
