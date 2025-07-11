Drone Warfare Coming to The Taiwan Strait?
David and Goliath turn to asymmetrical warfare
By: Jens Kastner
The capability of drones to revolutionize warfare, already being tested in the contest between Russia and Ukraine, appears about to go into hyperdrive in the 180-km Taiwan Strait, where Beijing and Taipei have begun to deploy what are expected to be millions of the unmanned craft for surveillance, reconnaissanc…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.