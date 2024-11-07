In Trump, Americans Get Their Chairman Mao
Trump should think twice before launching a trade war against China and other nations
By: Toh Han Shih
When Americans elected Donald Trump as their next president on November 6, they probably did not realize that the 47th US President bears similarities to Mao Zedong, the first leader of Communist China. At first glance, such an analogy appears improbable. The US is a democracy while China is a Communist dictatorship. The 78-year-old Trum…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.