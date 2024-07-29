Stark Differences across Asia-Pacific in AIDS Treatment
If some countries can be on track to end AIDS, then why can’t all?
By: Bobby Ramakant
There are glaring gaps across Asia in making HIV prevention accessible and available to those who need it, according to United Nations officials, with these gaps responsible for threatening to undo the progress the world has made in HIV response.
Some of the laggards are surprising. Afghanistan, with its…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.