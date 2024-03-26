Destroying Borneo’s Rainforests
New report outs Indonesian pulpwood company accused of destruction of forests and orangutan habitat
By: Scilla Alecci
Environmentalists investigating the ownership of an Indonesian pulpwood concession operator allegedly responsible for mass deforestation on Borneo have identified links between the company and a conglomerate owned by Indonesian billionaire Sukanto Tanoto, according to the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists.
According t…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.