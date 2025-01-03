Demi-Democracy in Asia
Democracy may be decaying in the West but thrives in some form in Asia
By: Michael Vatikiotis
The election of Donald Trump has reinforced fears about the death of democracy. The US is one of several established Western democracies in which far-right populists have been gaining vote share at the expense of liberals. These trends have prompted successful autocrats like Vladimir Putin in Russia to crow that a new world order i…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Asia Sentinel to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.