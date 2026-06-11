The Dark Side of Asia’s ‘Miracle Diet’
Inside the illicit trade of Mounjaro
By: Tomoaki Takei
Multinational pharma giant Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro (tirzepatide), the dual GIP/GLP-1 receptor agonist, is at the center of a rapidly escalating public health storm in East Asia. While clinically approved as a life-saving treatment for Type 2 diabetes, the drug has been effectively deified on social media as the ultimate cosmetic weight-los…
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